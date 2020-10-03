The Heritage Lady Generals prepped for Tuesday's huge Area 7-AAAA regular season finale at Northwest Whitfield with three matches at Sonoraville on Saturday.
They opened by rocking Coosa, 25-6 and 25-5. Avery Phillips had five aces in the win, while Kallie Carter added four kills and two blocks.
Next was the host Lady Phoenix and Heritage got five kills from Aaliyah Rodgers in a 25-13, 25-12 victory. Carter also had four kills and three blocks.
In the finale, the Lady Generals took on Central-Carroll and claimed a 25-17, 25-13 win. Carter recorded seven kills and a block, while Anna Wilks had six digs, three aces and a kill.
Heritage (27-5, 9-0) will join LaFayette at Northwest on Tuesday. All three teams are ranked in the top three, state-wide, of their respective classifications.