The first prep volleyball matches of the year involving local teams took place at Ringgold High School on Tuesday night and it was the visiting Lady Generals of Heritage sweeping the tri-match from their two Catoosa County rivals.
Playing the final two matches of the evening, Heritage picked up a 25-16, 25-23 win over LFO before they dispatched the Lady Tigers, 25-13, 25-9.
All-State first team member and reigning Region 7-AAAA Player of the Year Lauren Francis had seven kills against the Lady Warriors and turned in 11 kills, nine aces and eight assists against Ringgold. Abbey Blevins had a solid evening as well. The senior recorded two kills, four aces and six digs against LFO and three kills, three aces and seven digs against Ringgold as Heritage moved to 2-0 on the year.
The night's other match saw Ringgold (1-1) defeat LFO (0-2) in two sets. Match scores and individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Heritage will join Pickens for a tri-match at Calhoun on Thursday. The match against Pickens will not count in the region standings. Meanwhile, Ringgold will be back at home to take on Dalton on Thursday, and LFO will head to Gordon Central that same day for a tri-match that will also include Coahulla Creek in a non-region contest.