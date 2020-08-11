Volleyball teams in Catoosa County held court at LFO on Tuesday night as the Lady Warriors welcomed rivals Heritage and Ringgold for a season-opening tri-match.
The Lady Generals were the big winners on the night as they swept their two county foes before Ringgold outlasted LFO in a three-set match.
Heritage sat down LFO, 25-20 and 25-13. Lauren Francis had seven kills, eight assists and a pair of aces to lead the Lady Generals. Lauren Mock picked up four kills and Kallie Carter had three kills and two blocks.
For LFO, Madison Dorsey had an ace and 18 digs. Xitlalli Gomez finished with seven digs and Morgan Noblitt added four aces and three digs. Madison Stookey and Sydney O'Neal had three blocks each with O'Neal adding a kill.
In the second match of the evening, Heritage picked up a 25-14, 25-23 win over the Lady Tigers. Carter had a dozen kills for the winners to go with a block. Francis had six kills, two blocks and 13 assists, while libero Anna Wilks finished with four digs, two aces and one kill.
Gracie Milford had nine digs for Ringgold. Meredith Fowler had six digs and two aces. Melanie Severns had three aces and three digs to go with two kills. Abby Roach had three digs, three kills and an ace, while Allison Wolfe-Driver recorded five assists.
The final match of the evening saw Ringgold post a 25-14 win in the first set before LFO rallied to win the second set, 25-22. In the tie-breaking third set, the Lady Tigers pulled away late for a 15-12 victory. The match not count in the Area 6-AAA standings.
Fowler had 14 digs for Ringgold, followed by Milford with 11. Severns and Roach had six kills, four digs and two aces apiece. Wolfe-Driver picked up five assists and Alayna Custer finished the match with 14 assists, four digs and one ace.
Dorsey had 19 digs for the Lady Warriors, followed by Gomez with 15 and Bailey Sullivan with four. Noblitt ended the match with 15 assists.
Heritage (2-0) is scheduled to join Gilmer for a tri-match at Christian Heritage on Thursday. Ringgold (1-1) will play host to Dade County and Northwest Whitfield on Thursday, while LFO (0-2) will join Villa Rica for a tri-match at Coosa on Thursday.