The Heritage Lady Generals played host to their two county rivals on Thursday and emerged with a sweep of their season openers.
Heritage took down Ringgold, 25-11 and 25-10, before a 25-19 and 25-18 victory over LFO.
Lexi Berry had 16 kills on the night, 11 coming against Ringgold, while she added three aces and six digs against LFO. Aaliyah Rodgers had four kills against the Lady Tigers and six against the Lady Warriors. Lauren Mock had four kills and three blocks against Ringgold. Sienna Dye added five digs against Ringgold, while Tilda Lindroth had nine digs against LFO.
The night's other match saw Ringgold fight back from one set down to post a three-set victory over LFO. The Lady Warriors cruised in the opener, 25-8. However, the Lady Tigers rallied for a 25-23 victory in the second set before a 15-10 win in the tiebreaker.
Individual stats for Ringgold and LFO were not available as of press time.
Heritage (2-0) will host North Murray in a non-region match Tuesday at 5 p.m. Ringgold (1-1) will host East Hamilton and Northwest Whitfield Monday at 5, while LFO (0-2) will travel to Rome High School on Tuesday for 5 p.m. tri-match that will also include Armuchee.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.