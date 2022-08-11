Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals played host to their two county rivals on Thursday and emerged with a sweep of their season openers.

Heritage took down Ringgold, 25-11 and 25-10, before a 25-19 and 25-18 victory over LFO.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

