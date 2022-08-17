Heritage Generals

Heritage improved to 3-0 on the season by cruising to a 25-8, 25-8 home win over North Murray on Tuesday.

Carmiya Motter had four kills in the victory. Tilda Lindroth finished seven aces and six digs, while Lexi Berry had six kills, two aces and four digs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

