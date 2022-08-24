The Heritage Lady Generals opened Region 7-AAAA play with a 25-12, 25-14 home win over Sonoraville on Tuesday.
Joanna Loa had six kills for Heritage. Aaliyah Rodgers had five kills, three digs and an ace, while Georgia Taylor had six digs to go with 17 assists.
The Navy-and-Red also took on previously unbeaten Ridgeland and got past their former region rival in three sets. The Lady Panthers won the opener, 26-24, before the Lady Generals took a 25-13 win in the second set. Heritage polished off the victory with a 15-8 win in the tiebreaker.
Rodgers had seven kills and four aces against Ridgeland. Carmiya Motter finished with 10 kills, and Lauren Mock had five kills and three aces.
The other match of the night saw the Lady Phoenix take the opener from Ridgeland, 25-16, before the Lady Panthers rallied for a 25-23 victory in the second set. Ridgeland later claimed the match with a 15-9 win in the third-set tiebreaker.
Individual statistics for Ridgeland were unavailable as of press time.
Heritage (7-0, 1-0) will not play again until Saturday when they travel to take on a tough field at the Coal Mountain Classic. Ridgeland (6-1) will try to get back to its winning ways when they host Northwest Whitfield on Thursday.
