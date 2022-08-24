Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals opened Region 7-AAAA play with a 25-12, 25-14 home win over Sonoraville on Tuesday.

Joanna Loa had six kills for Heritage. Aaliyah Rodgers had five kills, three digs and an ace, while Georgia Taylor had six digs to go with 17 assists.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In