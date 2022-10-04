The Heritage Lady Generals went into Tuesday night's matches at Sonoraville already having the top seed in the Region 7-AAAA tournament wrapped up.
However, they were unable to wrap up a 10-0 record in region play as the Lady Phoenix handed the Navy-and-Red a 25-20, 25-21 setback.
Lexi Berry had seven kills and a block in the loss, while Lauren Mock added six kills and two aces.
The Lady Generals bounced back with a 25-13, 25-11 win over Coahulla Creek to finish off the tri-match. Berry racked up 12 kills to go with four digs and two aces, and Mock added four kills, three aces and three digs.
Heritage (28-4) will host the first round of the region tournament on Oct. 13. They will face either Northwest Whitfield, Central-Carroll or Cedartown. Northwest and Central were still battling for the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds going into Tuesday's matches.
Whichever team emerges as the No. 4 seed will face No. 7 Cedartown on Oct. 13 at Heritage with the winner to take on the Lady Generals at 6:15.
Sonoraville is the No. 2 seed and Southeast Whitfield is the No. 6 seed.
The rest of the double-elimination tournament will be played in Sonoraville at the Recreation Department on Oct. 15.
Heritage will conclude the regular season Thursday night against GPS and LaFayette in LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.