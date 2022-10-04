Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals went into Tuesday night's matches at Sonoraville already having the top seed in the Region 7-AAAA tournament wrapped up.

However, they were unable to wrap up a 10-0 record in region play as the Lady Phoenix handed the Navy-and-Red a 25-20, 25-21 setback.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In