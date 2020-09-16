The Heritage Lady Generals moved to 18-5 overall and stayed unbeaten in Area 7-AAAA (5-0) by sweeping Southeast Whitfield and Ridgeland Tuesday night in Boynton.
Heritage had no trouble with Southeast, winning 25-8 and 25-6. Kallie Carter had a team-high six kills to go with two blocks. Lauren Francis added four kills, 14 assists and six aces, while Annasten Sterl also had four kills.
Then against Ridgeland, Francis picked up eight kills and 11 assists in a 25-14, 25-22 victory. Abbey Blevins picked up five kills, five digs and an ace, while Anna Wilks had seven digs and two aces.
The night's other match saw the Lady Panthers collect an area victory, breezing past the Lady Raiders, 25-9 and 25-6.
Asia Silmon finished the night with eight kills, nine assists, five digs, an ace and a block. Justice Devlin had seven kills, four aces and four digs. Koda O'Dell had four kills, seven digs and an ace, and Natalee McClain had three kills, five aces and 13 digs.
Cecelia Davenport and Bailey Fowler each had two kills, while Fowler added 11 assists, seven digs and two aces. Brylee Durham rounded out the stat sheet with eight digs as Ridgeland is now 13-3 overall and 3-2 in area play.
Heritage will be back in action on Thursday as they host North Murray. The JV match will start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity match at 6. Ridgeland will not be back on the court until Sept. 22 when they join Northwest Whitfield for a 7-AAAA tri-match at Pickens.