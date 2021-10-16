The Heritage Lady Generals and Ridgeland Lady Panthers will both play in the 2021 GHSA Class AAAA state volleyball tournament.
Heritage finished as the Region 7 runner-up at Northwest Whitfield on Saturday, while Ridgeland claimed the region's No. 3 seed for state.
The Lady Generals, seeded second in the 7-AAAA tournament, followed up Thursday's win over third-seeded Ridgeland by dropping a tough three-set decision to top-seeded Northwest. The Lady Bruins earned the victory, 25-17, 23-25 and 15-7.
Needing a win to qualify for state, the Lady Panthers outlasted fourth-seeded Cedartown for the third time in less than two weeks, 27-25, 18-25 and 15-8, to earn a rematch with Heritage in the elimination bracket final.
However, the Navy-and-Red rolled to a 25-10, 25-11 victory and moved on to the title match.
Facing the Lady Bruins again, this time in a best-of-five, Heritage dropped the match in straight sets, 25-21, 25-13 and 25-12.
Region 7 will match up with Region 5 in the first round of the state tournament this upcoming week.
Northwest (37-6) will host fourth-seeded Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (1-12), while Heritage (27-14) will welcome in third-seeded Riverdale (14-17). Ridgeland (20-15) will be on the road at second-seeded Luella (6-13), while Pickens (15-27-1) will play at Region 5 champion Hampton (7-8).
Dates and times for the matches had not yet been finalized as of press time.
Lauren Francis and Abbey Blevins (Heritage), along with Natalee McClain (Ridgeland), were named to the 7-AAAA All-Area first team, while Heritage's Zoe Ha and Lexi Berry and Ridgeland's Asia Silmon and Bailey Fowler were second team selections.
Individual statistics were also not available as of press time.