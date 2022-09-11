The Ridgeland Lady Panthers hosted Heritage, Dade County and Chattanooga's Boyd-Buchanan in a quad-match on Saturday.
Heritage finished 2-1 on the day. They defeated Dade County, 25-16 and 25-22, as Georgia Taylor had 19 assists and Carmiya Motter finished with seven kills.
Motter and Joanna Loa each had four kills in the Lady Generals' 25-11, 25-18 loss to the Lady Bucs, but Heritage bounced back to defeat local rival Ridgeland, 25-22 and 25-19.
Lexi Berry recorded nine kills and five digs against the Lady Panthers, while Tilda Lindroth had nine digs and two aces.
In addition to their loss to the Lady Generals, Ridgeland also fell to the Lady Bucs, 25-21 and 25-23, but they would pick up a 25-20, 25-22 win over the Lady Wolverines.
CeCe Davenport had 17 kills and three blocks on the day. Natalee McClain had 16 kills, six aces and one block. Koda O'Dell finished with 15 kills, four aces and a block, while Ivey Stargel finished with four aces, three kills and two blocks.
Emily Ensley dished out 49 assists and added one ace. Ashley Ladd had five aces and four kills, while Madison Lennon had three aces.
Heritage (18-3) will look to stay undefeated in Region 7-AAAA play on Tuesday as they host Cedartown and Southeast Whitfield.
Meanwhile, Ridgeland (15-7) will head to Bremen on Tuesday, looking to improve to 3-0 in Region 6-AAA play.
