The Catoosa-Walker County area was well-represented on the 7-AAAA All-Area Volleyball Team, which was announced Monday morning.
Lauren Francis from Heritage was named as the Area Player of the Year, while she joined teammates Kallie Carter and Anna Wilks on the first team. Ridgeland's Asia Silmon was also a first team pick, while the all-star squad was rounded out with Emma Allen and Emma Hayes from Northwest.
The second team featured Avery Phillips of Heritage, Justice Devlin, Brylee Durham and Natalee McClain of Ridgeland and Whitley Chumley and Kiara Hughes of Northwest.
Honorable mention selections included Lindsey Lee and Zarriah Wofford of Cedartown, Emily Laster, Sadie Phillips and Briana Simpson of Pickens and Trinity Burse and Lizette Gomez of Southeast.
Heritage's Kari Cooper was also named the Coach of the Year.