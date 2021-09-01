The Heritage Lady Generals picked up their first two Region 7-AAAA victories Tuesday night in Rossville as they swept Pickens and Ridgeland in a tri-match.
Heritage opened with a 25-16, 25-12 victory over Pickens behind six kills and eight aces from Lauren Francis. Francis would pick up nine kills and eight assists in a 25-15, 25-17 win over the Lady Panthers. Lauren Mock also chipped in with three kills in the victory.
Ridgeland got four kills and an ace from Natalee McLain against the Lady Generals. CeCe Davenport picked up two kills. Koda O'Dell had two kills and an ace and Brylee Benson had one kill. Madison Lennon and Ashley Ladd also served up one ace each.
The Lady Panthers began the night with a 25-11, 25-18 victory over the Dragons as O'Dell had six kills and three aces. McClain finished with four kills and Davenport picked up two.
Other contributors included Bailey Fowler (two aces, one kill), Alyssa Wooten (two aces), Benson (one kill) and Ivey Stargel (one ace).
Heritage (10-3, 2-0) will host Christian Heritage and Silverdale Baptist in a non-region tri-match on Thursday, while Ridgeland (5-1, 1-1) will also step out of region for a match at Coahulla Creek on Thursday.