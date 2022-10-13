Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals advanced to the winners' bracket final of the Region 7-AAAA tournament with a straight-sets win over Northwest Whitfield in Boynton on Thursday night.

Top-seeded Heritage took down the fourth-seeded Lady Bruins, 25-18 and 25-12, after Northwest needed three sets to hold off fifth-seeded Cedartown in the first match of the night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In