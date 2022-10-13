The Heritage Lady Generals advanced to the winners' bracket final of the Region 7-AAAA tournament with a straight-sets win over Northwest Whitfield in Boynton on Thursday night.
Top-seeded Heritage took down the fourth-seeded Lady Bruins, 25-18 and 25-12, after Northwest needed three sets to hold off fifth-seeded Cedartown in the first match of the night.
Lexi Berry had 10 kills, five digs, an ace and a block for the Lady Generals. Aaliyah Rodgers finished with four kills and a pair of aces. Joanna Loa had three kills, three blocks and one ace, while Georgia Taylor had five digs and one ace to go with 19 assists.
The victory also guaranteed Heritage (31-4) a top-four finish in the tournament, thus earning them a spot in the Class 4A state playoffs.
Up next for Heritage will be second-seeded Sonoraville. The Lady Phoenix made their way into the winners' bracket final at home on Thursday. Sonoraville will enter the match having won 15 straight contests. Heritage and Sonoraville split their two regular season meetings.
That match will take place at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday with the winner advancing to the 5:45 championship match. The title tilt will be a best-of-five. The Heritage-Sonoraville loser will have to fight their way back through the elimination bracket in order to get to the final.
All of Saturday's matches will be played at the Sonoraville Recreation Center.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.