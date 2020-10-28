As it turned out, the third time was the charm for the Heritage Lady Generals.
After getting beaten by eventual state runner-up St. Pius in the Elite Eight round in 2015, and after falling to eventual state champion Blessed Trinity in the Elite Eight last year, the Navy-and-Red found the winning formula on Wednesday by sweeping Area 1 champion Central-Carroll in a Class AAAA Elite Eight match in Carroll County, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-14.
It was the second victory for Heritage over the No. 9-ranked Lady Lions in just over three weeks. The Lady Generals had beaten Central, 25-17, 25-13, in a neutral site match at Sonoraville on Oct. 3.
"The (girls) have worked hard for that goal," head coach Kari Cooper said. "They've had a pretty clear and determined goal of wanting to do something beyond what had been done (at Heritage) before and, tonight, they made that happen."
Lauren Francis had another outstanding all-around game as she hammered home nine kills to go with four aces, 11 assists and 12 digs. Anna Wilks recorded 11 digs and three kills, while serving up seven aces. Abbey Blevins had four kills and three aces, while Kallie Carter controlled the net with six kills and four blocks.
"Tonight, we served really well and we were really aggressive," Cooper explained. "But we made too many errors and that something we're going to have to make sure we get in check before Saturday. We also need to make sure that, offensively, we know what we're doing at all times. Not being predictable, but trying to do what we're trying to do and not just go through the motions."
No. 2-ranked Heritage (41-9) will be back at home this Saturday for their first-ever Final Four match against a team that knows a thing or two about state semifinal matches.
The No. 1-ranked War Eagles of Marist (17-8) will come into the matchup riding a nine-match winning streak, having swept all nine matches. Like Heritage, Marist has not lost a single set thus far in the state tournament, collecting wins over Ridgeland, North Oconee and Area 4 champion Perry, whom they beat on Wednesday.
Marist won the second-ever GHSA state volleyball title in 1994 (open class) and won it again in 1997, the last year for open class. They followed up with Class AAA state titles in 1998 and 1999 before a Class AAAA state crown in 2000.
Their next state championship in Class AAAA didn't come until 2006 and they would go eight more years before winning it again in 2014. They won their eighth and last title in 2017. They were beaten, 3-0, by Northside-Columbus in last year's Sweet 16 round.
They will be led on the front row by senior middle blocker Jamison Henley and senior right-side hitter Carli Bowen, junior setters Emerson Mazzone and Alex Ribic and junior libero Hadlee Ackerman.
The match is set to begin at 1 p.m.
"The girls are excited for sure," Cooper said. "It helps that we've been able to see a little bit about them and them having played a team from our region in the first round of state will help us get some information. We're going to have to do the best we can, but at this point, it doesn't matter who your opponent is. You just have to play the best you can play."
On the other side of the bracket, Area 8 champion and No. 5-ranked Jefferson, a 3-1 winner over Area 2 champion and No. 10-ranked Columbus, will travel to Tunnel Hill to face Northwest Whitfield in the other state semifinal on Saturday.
The Lady Bruins, runner-up to Heritage for the Area 7 title less than two weeks ago, swept No. 3-ranked Islands Wednesday night in Savannah to give the northwest Georgia region two teams in the Class AAAA Final Four.
The state championship match will be Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Point Complex in Emerson.