Heritage Generals

The No. 4-ranked Heritage Lady Generals made the trip to No. 9 Chestatee for the first round of the Class 4A state tournament on Wednesday and survived a thrilling five-set win over the runners-up of Region 8.

Heritage, who had to settle for the No. 3 seed out of Region 7 after losing two straight matches in the region tournament this past Saturday, lost the first two sets to the War Eagles, 26-24 and 25-21.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

