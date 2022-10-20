The No. 4-ranked Heritage Lady Generals made the trip to No. 9 Chestatee for the first round of the Class 4A state tournament on Wednesday and survived a thrilling five-set win over the runners-up of Region 8.
Heritage, who had to settle for the No. 3 seed out of Region 7 after losing two straight matches in the region tournament this past Saturday, lost the first two sets to the War Eagles, 26-24 and 25-21.
However, the Lady Generals battled back to take the third set, 25-20, before a 25-22 win in the fourth sent the match to a fifth-set tiebreaker.
It was all Navy-and-Red in the fifth as a 15-6 victory sealed the win and punched Heritage's ticket to the Sweet 16.
Aaliyah Rodgers had a big day with 26 kills and three aces. Lexi Berry recorded 17 kills, 11 digs and two aces. Carmiya Motter collected nine kills and a pair of blocks. Georgia Taylor had 44 assists, and Tilda Lindroth had 17 digs and two aces.
Heritage (32-6) will get a major test in the second round as they will travel to face top-ranked Pace Academy (38-1), who cruised past Stephenson, 25-8, 25-8 and 25-4 on Wednesday.
The Lady Knights have won five state titles in a row. They won the Class 3A crown from 2017-2019 before beating Gordon Lee for the Class 2A/A Public title the past two seasons. They were bumped up to Class 4A for the start of the most recent classification cycle.
The date and time for the match was unknown as of press time, although the GHSA website says the match is scheduled for this Saturday.
The winner will face either No. 8 Islands or unranked Starr's Mill in the Elite Eight.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.