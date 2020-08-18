The Heritage Lady Generals stayed perfect on the season with a tri-match sweep at Dalton High School.
Heritage handled the host Lady Catamounts, 25-10 and 25-22, as Lauren Francis had nine kills and nine assists. Avery Phillips also had nine assists to go with three aces. Kallie Carter picked up five kills and two blocks, while Aaliyah Rodgers added five kills, an ace and a block.
Against Christian Heritage, the Navy-and-Red rolled to a 25-6, 25-12 win. Francis had a half-dozen kills, 11 assists, three aces and three blocks. Phillips collected eight assists, two aces and a kill with Anna Wilks recording seven digs and an ace.
Heritage (6-0) will play another tri-match on Thursday, this one at Cleveland (Tenn.) that will also include Heritage-Maryville (Tenn.).