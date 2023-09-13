Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals picked up two more Region 7-AAAA victories on Tuesday night as they swept a tri-match in Cedartown.

Heritage took down the home team by scores of 25-20 and 25-13, while they also recorded a 25-11, 25-17 win over Northwest Whitfield.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

