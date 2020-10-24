Already with two Elite Eight appearances in the last five seasons, the Heritage Lady Generals showed the confidence and skill of a team looking for an even deeper playoff run this time around as they romped to a three-set sweep of Chestatee, the No. 3 seed from Area 8, in a second-round Class AAAA state tournament match Saturday in Boynton.
Heritage wasted no time in setting the tone against the War Eagles, opening up the match on a 9-0 run, including two blocks by Kallie Carter and an ace by Area 7 Player of the Year Lauren Francis.
After the 25-10 win in the first set, the Navy-and-Red bolted out to a 13-3 lead in the second set. Zoe Ha helped finish out the 25-11 victory with three aces in the second half of the set, while one final ace by Avery Phillips sealed the win.
Then, in what turned out to be the third and final set, a couple more early aces by Ha got Heritage rolling as they built a 14-8 lead and forced Chestatee to call time-out. However, the brief break did nothing to stop the Heritage machine as they grew the lead to 20-9 before a final kill by Carter wrapped up a 25-13 victory.
"I think we just came out with the mindset that we were going to play our game from the very beginning," head coach Kari Cooper explained. "We wanted to pursue every ball. Once we got on a roll there at the beginning of the first set, we just decided we're just going to go from there."
Francis had another solid, all-around match with 12 assists, seven kills, eight digs, two aces and a block. Carter added eight kills and three blocks. Aaliyah Rodgers picked up six kills and two digs. Anna Wilks added five digs, two kills and an ace, while Ha served up a team-high six aces.
"She's got a very deceptive serve to begin with and she keeps working on it in practice," Cooper said of Ha, the back row defensive specialist. "She's one of those players who is never satisfied with where any of her skills are, so she always wants to work and get better, especially in this time of year. She has very specific goals for our team and she's going to do her part."
Heritage (40-7) will now turn its attention to a quarterfinal match at Area 1 champion Central-Carroll on Wednesday. The Lady Lions (25-17-1) faced Heritage on Oct. 3 in a match at Sonoraville. The Lady Generals won that battle, 25-17 and 25-13.
"I think in this next round, we really just have to make sure that we're running all the things that we know to run," Cooper added. "Sometimes we get too comfortable with what we're doing in certain offensive systems and we just need to make sure we're putting into play what we're doing in practice everyday."
The winner of the match will face Area 4 champion Perry or Area 6 champion Marist in the Final Four on Oct. 31. Another GHSA universal coin flip will decide the home team for that match.