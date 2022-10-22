In any other season, the Heritage Lady Generals might be getting set for a state quarterfinal match this week.
However, this year's GHSA state tournament rotation had them meeting up with Region 5 champion Pace Academy in the second round, and the Lady Knights from Atlanta know a thing or two about how to win in the postseason.
No. 1-ranked Pace, winners of five straight state titles in either Class 3A or Class 2A/A Public, staked a claim as the potential winner in Class 4A this season after a 25-10, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20 victory over No. 8 Heritage on Saturday.
Carmiya Motter had nine kills for Heritage, who came into the match off a five-set thriller at Chestatee earlier in the week. Tilda Lindroth collected 12 digs and had one ace, while Aaliyah Rodgers recorded six kills, eight digs and two aces.
Heritage finished the season with a sparkling 32-7 record and advanced to at least the second round of the Class 4A state tournament for a four consecutive year.
It was a tough Saturday for both teams from Region 7-AAAA that made it through to round two. Region champion Sonoraville dropped a 3-0 decision to Region 5 No. 3 seed Lovett, while second-seeded Central-Carroll and fourth-seeded Southeast were eliminated in the opening round of the tournament early last week.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.