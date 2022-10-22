Heritage Generals

In any other season, the Heritage Lady Generals might be getting set for a state quarterfinal match this week.

However, this year's GHSA state tournament rotation had them meeting up with Region 5 champion Pace Academy in the second round, and the Lady Knights from Atlanta know a thing or two about how to win in the postseason.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

