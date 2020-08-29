Heritage and Gordon Lee's volleyball team went on the road for tournament play on Saturday to prep for next week's area matches.
Heritage goes 3-1 at North Forsyth
At the Coal Mountain Classic, the Lady Generals won three straight matches in pool play against South Effingham (25-8, 25-11), Mountain View (25-15, 25-7) and West Forsyth (25-18, 26-24), but fell to Harris County (25-22, 25-18) in Gold Bracket play.
Lauren Francis had 16 kills, 48 assists, six blocks, five aces and 21 digs on the day. Anna Wilks collected 10 aces and 24 digs, while Aaliyah Rodgers had 19 kills, 11 digs and five aces.
Heritage (11-3), now ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA by the AJC, will join Pickens for Area 7 matches at No. 6 Ridgeland on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee takes bracket runner-up trophy
The Lady Trojans traveled west to Guntersville, Ala. to play in the Supreme Courts Tournament and were tested against some bigger schools, especially in pool play.
Gordon Lee fell to Class 7A McGill-Toolen (26-24, 20-25, 12-15) and Class 5A Alexandria (16-25, 25-23, 13-15) before beating Class 3A Geraldine (18-25, 25-13, 15-6). In bracket play, they defeat Class 1A Donoho (25-20, 25-21) and took out Class 6A Albertville (25-9, 25-14) in the semifinals. However, they would drop a close match against Class 5A and host Guntersville, 25-23 and 26-24, in the bracket finals.
Annie McDaniel had 70 digs on the day. Emoree Rogers finished with 32 kills, 60 assists and seven blocks. Brooklyn Hudson recorded 43 kills, 14 blocks and 31 digs. Arilyn Lee had 30 kills and 17 blocks, while M.K. Roberts added 51 assists and 15 kills.
Gordon Lee (11-5), now ranked No. 3 in Class A/AA Public, will host Boyd-Buchanan and Dalton in a tri-match on Monday before opening area play Tuesday at Gordon Central.