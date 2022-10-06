The Heritage Lady Generals traveled south to LaFayette on Thursday and returned with a pair of victories to close out the regular season.
Heritage defeated GPS of Chattanooga, 25-22 and 25-20, behind eight kills from Lexi Berry, 19 assists, two digs and an ace from Sydney McAlister, and four kills, four digs and two aces from Lauren Mock.
The Navy-and-Red also took down the host Lady Ramblers, 25-14 and 25-18, as Berry recorded eight digs and five kills. Aaliyah Rodgers had six kills and a pair of aces, while Tilda Lindroth posted an ace and six digs.
The night's other match saw LaFayette also beat GPS by scores of 25-22 and 25-20.
Markella Johnson had 14 kills, three digs and one block on the night for the Orange-and-Black. Jaden Tucker finished with nine kills and a block. Sierra Cunningham had three kills and five blocks, while Michaela Baker had a solid evening with eight digs, four kills, three blocks and two aces.
Caitlyn Lambitz finished with two digs, two blocks and one kill. Kaitlyn Helton served up a pair of aces. Shelby Madden had seven digs, followed by Kam Johnston with six and Jenna Torbett with five. Johnston also recorded an ace, while Erin Lemons had two digs to go with 26 assists.
Lemons was also acknowledged during the GPS match for her 1,000th career assist.
Heritage (30-4) will take on either Northwest Whitfield or Cedartown next Thursday night at home in the opening round of the Region 7-AAAA tournament, while LaFayette (32-9) will host Adairsville next Thursday in the opening round of the Region 6-AAA tournament.
Both teams are No. 1 seeds in their respective tournaments.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.