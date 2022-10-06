The Heritage Lady Generals traveled south to LaFayette on Thursday and returned with a pair of victories to close out the regular season.

Heritage defeated GPS of Chattanooga, 25-22 and 25-20, behind eight kills from Lexi Berry, 19 assists, two digs and an ace from Sydney McAlister, and four kills, four digs and two aces from Lauren Mock.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

