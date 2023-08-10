Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals went 1-1 in a season-opening tri-match at LFO on Thursday night.

Heritage opened the night with a 25-19, 25-18 victory over the host Lady Warriors. Carmiya Motter had five aces and two kills in the victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

