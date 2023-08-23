Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals got a leg up in the Region 7-AAAA standings on Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-17 victory at Sonoraville.

Heritage also faced Christian Heritage to round out the tri-match and posted a 25-13, 25-5 victory over the Lady Lions.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

