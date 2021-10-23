It was a match-up worthy a state championship final, or at least semifinal showdown.
But with the brackets drawn up prior to the start of the tournament, volleyball fans were treated to a second-round battle between second-ranked Fayette County and third-ranked Heritage on Saturday afternoon.
And an epic battle it turned out to be.
The two teams would split the first four sets. Heritage won the opener, 25-22, and rebounded from a 25-15 loss in the second set to take the third set, 25-20.
But the homestanding Lady Tigers, the Region 1 champions, rallied for a 25-19 win in the fourth to send it to the fifth-set tiebreaker. There they would finally put a lid on the match with a 15-9 win.
Lauren Francis had 16 kills, 11 assists, 20 digs and two blocks in the match for the Lady Generals. Zoe Ha finished with 19 digs and a pair of aces, while Aaliyah Rodgers had a dozen kills to go with seven digs and three aces.
Heritage saw its season come to an end with a 28-15 record.