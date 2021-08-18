The Bruisers from Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga have been one of the stalwarts in the Tri-State area for years when it comes to volleyball.
On Wednesday, however, they met their match against one of the top teams that northwest Georgia has to offer.
The Heritage Lady Generals made the trip across state lines and swept GPS in a best-of-five match, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20.
Lauren Francis had 12 kills, 13 assists and three blocks for the Navy-and-Red. Abbey Blevins had five kills to go with six digs and a pair of aces and Aaliyah Rodgers collected six kills and served up four aces.
Heritage (5-0) will begin Region 7-AAAA play on Tuesday when they host Northwest Whitfield at 5 p.m. Grace Baptist from Chattanooga will also be on hand to battle the Lady Generals at 7 to close out the night.