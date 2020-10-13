Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals made their final preparations for the Area 7-AAAA tournament by taking down both Sonoraville (25-19, 24-26, 15-10) and Calhoun (25-23, 25-19) in matches at Sonoraville on Tuesday night.

Kallie Carter had seven kills and two blocks against the Lady Phoenix. Aubrey Blankenship collected 10 digs and a pair of aces, while Lauren Francis added six kills, 10 assists, four aces and two blocks.

Against the Lady Jackets, Francis recorded 10 kills, six assists and a block, while Anna Wilks added 16 digs and one ace.

Heritage (30-6) will face the winner of the Cedartown-Pickens match Thursday night at approximately 6:15 p.m. The remainder of the tournament will be played at Pickens High School on Saturday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

