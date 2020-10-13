The Heritage Lady Generals made their final preparations for the Area 7-AAAA tournament by taking down both Sonoraville (25-19, 24-26, 15-10) and Calhoun (25-23, 25-19) in matches at Sonoraville on Tuesday night.
Kallie Carter had seven kills and two blocks against the Lady Phoenix. Aubrey Blankenship collected 10 digs and a pair of aces, while Lauren Francis added six kills, 10 assists, four aces and two blocks.
Against the Lady Jackets, Francis recorded 10 kills, six assists and a block, while Anna Wilks added 16 digs and one ace.
Heritage (30-6) will face the winner of the Cedartown-Pickens match Thursday night at approximately 6:15 p.m. The remainder of the tournament will be played at Pickens High School on Saturday.