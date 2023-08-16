Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals picked up a victory, but also suffered a loss during a tri-match in Cartersville on Tuesday night.

The Navy-and-Red handled the Class 5A Lady Canes, 25-16 and 25-19, but fell to Class 6A powerhouse Allatoona, 25-15 and 25-15.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In