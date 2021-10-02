The Heritage Lady Generals coasted to a pair of comfortable victories in a tri-match at home Saturday morning.
The Navy-and-Red breezed past Adairsville, 25-7, 25-15, while they posted a 25-12, 25-14 win over Christian Heritage.
Abbey Blevins recorded 14 kills, 10 digs and six assists on the day. Aaliyah Rodgers had nine kills and seven aces, while Lauren Francis finished with 16 kills, 20 assists and four aces.
Heritage (25-10, 8-1) will travel to Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday to close out the Region 7-AAAA regular season. LaFayette will also be in attendance for the tri-match.