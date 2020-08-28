A highly-anticipated and highly-entertaining match-up saw Heritage outlast Gordon Lee, 25-22, 9-25, 18-25, 25-23 and 15-8 in a five-set thriller in Chickamauga on Thursday.
Kallie Carter had 11 kills and six blocks for the Lady Generals. Lauren Francis collected 19 assists to go with seven kills, 14 digs and two aces, while Anna Wilks had 16 digs and a pair of aces.
Emoree Rogers had 22 assists, seven kills, four blocks and four aces for the Lady Trojans. Brooklyn Hudson picked up 16 kills, 17 digs and four blocks. Annie McDaniel added 24 digs and Ashlyn Boyd helped out with 15 digs.
Gordon Lee (8-2) will play in the Supreme Courts Tournament in Guntersville, Ala. on Saturday, while Heritage (8-2) will also be in action Saturday at the Coal Mountain Classic at North Forsyth High School.