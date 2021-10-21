The Heritage Lady Generals' march toward what they hope will be another run to the Class AAAA Final Four got off to a good start on Wednesday night with a 25-10, 25-6, 25-10 win over Riverdale, who came in as the No. 3 seed from Region 5.
Lauren Francis racked up a dozen kills and served up three aces. Aaliyah Rodgers had seven kills and Abbey Blevins picked up five kills. Annasten Sterl collected five aces and three digs, while Zoe Ha five aces to go with five digs.
Third-ranked Heritage (28-14) will travel to Fayetteville on Saturday, approximately 40 miles south of Atlanta, for a marquee match-up with second-ranked Fayette County (32-5), the champions of Region 1.
The winner will take on either Shaw or Jefferson in the Elite Eight on Oct. 27.