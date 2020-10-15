As expected, the top-ranked and top-seeded Heritage Lady Generals cruised into the second round of the Area 7-AAAA volleyball tournament on Thursday with an easy 25-14, 25-12 victory over Cedartown, who won a play-in match against Pickens earlier in the afternoon.
Avery Phillips had 16 assists in the victory, while Lauren Francis and Kallie Carter finished with seven kills each. Francis also had six assists and one ace as the Lady Generals moved to 31-6 overall.
The remainder of the area tournament will be played at Pickens High School on Saturday. Their next opponent was unknown as of press time.