The Heritage Lady Generals assured themselves of no worse than a tie for the regular season area title as they schooled both Cedartown and Pickens in a pair of Area 7-AAAA home matches on Tuesday.
Heritage opened the night with a 25-9, 25-7 victory over the Lady Bulldogs. Lauren Francis had nine assists to go with seven kills and two aces. Avery Phillips also had nine assists and added three aces. Abbey Blevins finished with six kills and Annasten Sterl had three.
In the nightcap, the Lady Generals waltzed past the Lady Dragons, 25-8, 25-8. Aaliyah Rodgers led the way with six kills for the Navy-and-Red, while Lauren Mock picked up four.
Heritage is now 24-5 overall and 9-0 in area play. They will head to Gordon County on Saturday for a series of matches against Coosa, Kell, Central-Carroll and host Sonoraville, starting at 11 a.m.
The Lady Generals will finish out the area slate on Oct. 6 as they join LaFayette for a heavyweight tri-match at Northwest Whitfield.