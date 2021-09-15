Heritage ran its record to 15-4 overall and 4-1 in Region 7-AAAA play with a sweep of Southeast Whitfield and Ridgeland Tuesday night in Boynton.
The Lady Generals had no problem with the Lady Raiders, winning 25-8, 25-8, but they would find the task much tougher against the Lady Panthers. Ridgeland won the opening set, 25-22, before Heritage tied things up with a 25-17 victory in the second set.
The Navy-and-Red would take the tiebreaking third set, 15-5, to clinch the match.
Lexi Berry had five kills, four aces and four digs against Ridgeland, while Aaliyah Rodgers collected four kills and four aces in the final match of the night.
The other contest of the evening saw Ridgeland defeat Southeast Whitfield, 25-23, 25-14.
Natalee McClain ended her night with 19 kills. CeCe Davenport had nine kills and a block, and Asia Silmon finished with eight kills and a block. Ashley Ladd had six kills and five aces on the evening, while Koda O'Dell picked up five kills.
Piper Newbille had five aces and three kills. Bailey Fowler finished with six digs and five aces, while Madison Lennon had two aces, one kill and one dig.
Heritage will participate in the River City Rumble this weekend, while Ridgeland (9-6, 2-2) will join North Sand Mountain High School for a tri-match at Dade County on Thursday.