The short-handed Ringgold Lady Tigers showed plenty of heart on Monday and came away with a split decision in a home tri-match against Christian Heritage and state-ranked (Class AAAAA) Calhoun.
Ringgold dropped the opener to the Lady Jackets as Calhoun took a 25-17, 18-25, 15-7 victory. However, the Blue-and-White rallied to beat the Lady Lions from Dalton, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11 in the nightcap.
Abby Roach led the way with 11 kills on the evening to go with eight digs and one ace. Melanie Severns picked up six aces, six kills, five blocks and three digs. Iley Barnes had four kills, two aces, two blocks and two digs, while Makenna Mercer finished with 11 assists, nine digs, three kills, three blocks and one ace.
Gracie Milford collected 10 digs and a pair of aces. Destiny Cavin had seven digs, two kills, three blocks and one assist. Cady Helton had four assists and eight digs, while Allison Wolfe-Driver added six assists, three aces, two digs and a kill against Calhoun.
Ringgold (13-15) is not slated to play again until Oct. 6 when they head to Shannon, Ga. to face Woodland-Cartersville and host Model.