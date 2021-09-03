The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans needed some overtime in their match against LaFayette on Thursday, but the Navy-and-White would eventually hand their Walker County neighbors a 28-26 loss in the opening set before clinching the match with a 25-15 victory in the second set.
The win gave Gordon Lee a sweep on the night as they opened the evening's festivities with a 25-11, 25-10 thumping of Bremen.
Sam Cramer had 25 assists, seven kills and three blocks on the night. Emoree Rogers finished with 15 assists, 10 kills and six blocks. Arilyn Lee had 14 kills to go with five digs and three blocks. Brooklyn Hudson finished with 12 kills and three aces, while M.K. Roberts had a dozen digs and four aces.
The first match of the afternoon saw the Lady Ramblers get past Bremen, 25-17, 25-17.
Markella Johnson had 13 kills and a block and Jaden Tucker picked up 10 kills, while Michaela Baker had nine kills, four blocks and a pair of aces. Colby Charland collected 30 assists to go with five kills, three aces and two blocks, and Alex Wysong had four kills, one block and one assist.
Also contributing for LaFayette was Daisy Felipe (three aces, one kill, one assist), Shelly Warren (one kill, one block), Kaitlyn Helton (one assist) and Kamryn Johnston (one ace).
LaFayette (13-3) will get a rematch with the Lady Trojans this coming Thursday as they join LFO for a tri-match in Chickamauga. Gordon Lee (12-2) will open next week with a pair of Region 7-AA/A home matches against Trion and Dalton Academy.