The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers carried the banner for Walker County during the 16-team Coosa Invitational on Saturday and, when the final point had been scored, one of those two teams stood tall among all the rest.
That team turned out to be Gordon Lee, who put on a dominant performance to capture the championship with a 6-0 record on the day. Meanwhile, LaFayette tied for third place after going 4-1 and falling in the semifinals.
Gordon Lee, last year's Class 1A/2A Public School state runner-up, not only recorded straight-sets sweeps of all six of its opponents, five of which were in Classes 4A, 5A or 6A, they allowed only one team - Class 5A Calhoun - to score 20 or more points in any single set.
The Lady Trojans won its pool by crushing Pepperell (25-9, 25-7), Villa Rica (25-12, 25-19) and Central-Carroll (25-15, 25-16). In the first round of bracket play, they dropped Rome (25-17, 25-14) before a win over Calhoun (25-10, 25-21) in the semifinals. They later capped a title run with a victory over Carrollton (25-16, 25-13).
Brooklyn Hudson had a team-high 40 kills on the day to go with 20 aces and 11 digs. Arilyn Lee finished with 30 kills and eight blocks and Emoree Rogers had 25 kills, 18 blocks, 11 aces and 36 assists. Also making major contributions on Saturday were M.K. Roberts (27 digs, 10 aces, 16 assists) and Sam Cramer (47 assists, 15 kills, eight blocks).
Meanwhile, LaFayette won its first four matches of the day, also in straight sets, with only Rome getting to at least 20 points in a set. The Lady Ramblers defeated Chapel Hill (25-17, 25-12), Darlington (25-17, 25-16) and Rome (25-23, 25-6) in pool play. They would thump Model (25-14, 25-15) in the first round of bracket play, but Class 6A Carrollton would prevent an all-Walker County championship showdown with a 25-15, 12-25, 15-13 win.
It was also a big day for senior setter Colby Charland who passed the 3,000-assist plateau for her stellar career. No further individual statistics for LaFayette were available as of press time.
Gordon Lee (7-1) will head to Alabama on Saturday for the Tournament of Champions, while LaFayette (7-1) will join Silverdale Baptist Academy for a tri-match at Ridgeland on Thursday before participating in the Calhoun Invitational this coming Saturday.