Armuchee brought the posters.
Gordon Lee brought the pedigree.
A good-sized contingent of enthusiastic, sign-wielding Armuchee fans made the relatively short drive up from Floyd County on Wednesday night to see if their fifth-ranked Lady Indians could prevent the third-ranked Lady Trojans from making history.
And for a little while, their team looked capable of doing just that.
But spurred on by an equally boisterous group of Gordon Lee supporters, the Lady Trojans finally found their stride and walked into the state semifinals with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 victory in the Class AA/A Public Elite Eight.
It will be the Lady Trojans' fourth straight Final Four appearance in the classification, making them the only school to play in four straight state semifinal matches since the classification was formed in 2018.
"This is a very mature group," head coach Kelli Payne said of her senior class. "They have high expectations and they've proved to be some of the most decorated volleyball players ever (at Gordon Lee). Most of this group has started since they were freshmen, so they know what's expected and they know how to rise to the occasion in these big games, especially when they get down, like today. They live for these big games and it's what they play for. It's a special group."
Gordon Lee (39-4) took an early 5-2 lead in the first set, but it wouldn't stay that way for long. Solid and inspired play from Armuchee (33-6), combined with several unforced errors from the Lady Trojans, allowed the visitors to click off a 10-2 run and open up a 12-7 lead.
The Region 6 champions were able to maintain that five-point cushion over the next 14 points as they enjoyed a 19-14 advantage, looking to grab the momentum with an opening-set victory.
That's when the Lady Trojans woke up.
Kills by Sam Cramer and Brooklyn Hudson, along with some incredible defense and digs by the rest of the team, allowed the Lady Trojans to come storming back. M.K. Roberts made an unbelievable diving dig to prevent an Armuchee point and Arilyn Lee made a tremendous hustle play to track down a ball and keep a rally going as Gordon Lee finished the set with 11 straight points.
The Lady Trojans started out 7-1 in the second set, forcing Armuchee to call a time-out. However, the Gordon Lee train was already rolling.
The Navy-and-White bolted out to a 17-6 lead after two enormous kills by Hudson and the Lady Indians never got closer than eight points the rest of the way as Gordon Lee took a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match.
The Lady Trojans led 13-7 at the midway point of the third set when Armuchee tried to put on one final push. They whittled the deficit down to 14-11, threatening to get back into the match. But an ace by Lee capped a quick 4-0 spurt as Gordon Lee pushed it back out to a seven-point lead on their way to finishing off the sweep.
"I think we got a little nervous and a little worked up (in the first set)," Payne added. "Once they settled down and just started playing their game, they were fine. Sometimes if they get too worked up, they can get a little tense and they start making some mistakes.
"It was about getting them calmed down and just reminding them that even though they were a few points down, they were far from out of it because they are too good of a group. They knew they could work back into it. It was just a matter of getting them settled down."
Hudson finished with 16 kills and 15 digs. Roberts had 19 digs to go with four kills and four blocks. Kramer recorded 17 assists to go with eight kills, six digs and five blocks. Lee had seven kills and seven digs, while Emoree Rogers dished out 18 assists and added five kills, five digs and four blocks.
With the win, Gordon Lee moves on to play Saturday at 10 a.m. against top-ranked Lovett (33-8) at the LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson.
"Lovett is a powerhouse," Coach Tricia Goodwin explained of the Lady Lions from Atlanta. "They've got a really good team and they have more depth than they had last year, but we've already played them once this year, so we know what we're up against.
"We're going to make a few adjustments here and there and, if we mentally show up, I think we'll be in a good spot. It'll be a mental game more than anything because I think we're pretty equal with them."
Gordon Lee defeated Lovett in last year's second round of the playoffs, three sets to one, on their way to the state finals, but the Lady Lions won the most recent meeting this year.
Playing at Lovett's Block Party Tournament on Sept. 25, the Lady Trojans fell to the Lady Lions in the Gold Bracket semifinals, 25-18, 25-18. That match was played immediately following Gordon Lee's 18-25, 25-21, 15-13 comeback win over Woodward Academy.
It marked Gordon Lee's last loss of the season to date. The Lady Trojans will take a 10-match winning streak into Saturday, while Lovett is on a current run of 14 match wins in a row.
Both teams have yet to lose a set in this year's state tournament. Gordon Lee has posted sweeps against Atlanta Classical Academy, Toombs County and Armuchee, while Region 5 champion Lovett has eliminated Fannin County, Vidalia and Lake Oconee Academy. Gordon Lee will be the first region champion Lovett has faced this postseason.
The winner will face either ninth-ranked Union County, the Region 8 champion, or second-ranked and defending state champion Pace Academy, in the state finals at 12 noon on Nov. 6 back at LakePoint. Pace finished second to Lovett in Region 5 this season.