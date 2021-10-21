The third-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans coasted into the second round of the Class AA/A Public state volleyball tournament on Wednesday night by thumping Atlanta Classical Academy in straight sets.
Gordon Lee won the opener, 25-8, before a 25-4 rout in the second set. The Lady Trojans finished it off with a 25-16 win to take the best-of-five match.
ACA came into the contest as the No. 4 seed from Region 5, which also sent Elite Scholars Academy, second-ranked and defending state champion Pace Academy, and top-ranked Lovett to the playoffs.
Brooklyn Hudson threw down a dozen kills for Gordon Lee. M.K. Roberts had six aces and five digs. Emoree Rogers finished with five kills and seven assists, while Sam Cramer had three kills and eight assists.
The Lady Trojans (37-4) will play in the Sweet 16 round of the playoffs on Saturday back in Chickamauga. They will host Toombs County, the No. 3 seed from Region 3, at 2:30 p.m.
The winner will face either fifth-ranked Armuchee or eighth-ranked Lamar County in the Elite Eight.
The All-Region teams from 7-AA/A were also recently announced and Gordon Lee was well-represented with Hudson, Cramer, Roberts, Rogers and Arilyn Lee being named to the first team, along with Zoie Smith and Logan Frint from Dade County and Abbey Groce of Chattooga.
Hudson was named to as the region's Player of the Year for a third consecutive season.