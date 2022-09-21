Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans held on to the No. 3 spot in the Region 6-AAA standings with two important home wins on Tuesday.

Gordon Lee opened the night with a 25-18, 26-24 win over LFO before getting past Ridgeland, 25-20, 22-25 and 15-12.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

