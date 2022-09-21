The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans held on to the No. 3 spot in the Region 6-AAA standings with two important home wins on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee opened the night with a 25-18, 26-24 win over LFO before getting past Ridgeland, 25-20, 22-25 and 15-12.
Ava Carswell had a team-high 16 kills on the night to go with one block. Riley Shirley had a dozen kills and eight digs along with an ace and a block. Kaighan Cassell finished with 10 kills, two digs and one block, while Katelynn Johnson picked up seven kills, four digs, two aces and one block.
Jalie Haney dished out 45 assists and collected 13 digs and three kills. Macy Haney had 12 digs, two kills and one ace. Lexi Foster added eight digs, four aces and one kill, while Madilyn Bailey had seven digs, three aces and one kill.
The second match of the night saw Ridgeland defeat LFO in three sets, 24-26, 25-13 and 15-10. Individual statistics for both Ridgeland and LFO were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee (13-18, 3-3) will play at Darlington on Thursday. Ridgeland (18-9, 3-2) will host Brainerd on Thursday, while LFO (6-11, 2-3) will head to Southeast Whitfield on Saturday to participate in the Raider Rally tournament.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.