The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got 16 kills from Brooklyn Hudson and a 12-kill, 15-assist performance from Emoree Rogers as they swept LaFayette and LFO during a tri-match Thursday night in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee handed the Lady Ramblers a 25-20, 25-19 defeat before taking down the Lady Warriors, 25-12, 25-10.
Sam Cramer had 19 assists on the evening. Arilyn Lee finished with nine kills, and M.K. Roberts collected eight digs to go with six aces.
The night's other match saw the Lady Ramblers defeat LFO, 25-6, 25-5.
Colby Charland ended the evening with five kills, four blocks, four aces and 16 assists. Markella Johnson picked up seven kills and an ace. Alex Wysong had six kills to go with three blocks and two digs, while Daisy Felipe had nine digs and five assists.
Also getting on the scoresheet for LaFayette was Jaden Tucker (two kills), Shelly Warren (two kills), Michaela Baker (two kills, three blocks, one ace), Caitlyn Lambitz (one kill, two blocks), Kamryn Johnston (five digs, one kill) and Bella Brown (one dig).
Individual results for LFO were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee (15-2) will look to go to 2-0 in Region 7-AA/A play Tuesday as they travel to Fannin County. Union County will also be a part of the tri-match. LaFayette (14-4) will head to Kell High School for a quad-match this Saturday that will also include Duluth and Morgan County. Meanwhile, LFO (5-10) will travel to Varnell to participate in a tournament at Coahulla Creek.