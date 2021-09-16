The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans held serve at home on Thursday night, sweeping both Rome and Christian Heritage in straight sets. Gordon Lee defeated Rome, 25-17, 25-11, before a 25-9, 25-19 win over the Lady Lions from Dalton.
Sam Cramer had 21 assists, 16 digs and seven kills on the evening. Emoree Rogers collected 16 assists, nine kills and five blocks. M.K. Roberts had 15 digs and three aces. Arilyn Lee finished with 12 kills and 11 digs, while Brooklyn Hudson hammered home 16 kills.
Gordon Lee (19-2) will slated to play in the Rally High Tournament at Lakepoint in Cartersville this Saturday.
The Lady Trojans, ranked third in the latest Class AA/A Public School state rankings by the AJC behind Pace Academy and Lovett - a pair of private schools who play in the classification, will play pool matches against Class AAAAAA Sprayberry and Class AAAAAAA Milton.