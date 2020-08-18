The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finally got their 2020 season underway on Tuesday night and looked like a state champion contender with a 25-8, 25-14, 25-11 victory over visiting Ringgold in a best-of-five match.
Brooklyn Hudson had five kills, five aces, five digs and a pair of blocks for the Lady Trojans. Emoree Rogers had eight kills and six assists. M.K. Roberts finished with eight assists and five digs, while Arilyn Lee served up eight aces, including the match-winner in the third set.
Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers were unavailable as of press time.
Gordon Lee (1-0) will join Southeast Whitfield for a tri-match at LFO on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m., while Ringgold (2-3) will open Area 6-AAA play next Tuesday at 5 p.m. with a home tri-match against Rockmart and Sonoraville.