The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans wasted little time in moving to 3-0 in Region 7-AA/A play on Monday night with a 25-3, 25-5 win over visiting Gordon Central in the first part of a tri-match.
Gordon Lee returned to the court a short time later and defeated Ringgold, 25-17, 25-17, after the Lady Tigers had beaten Gordon Central, 25-9, 25-9.
Brooklyn Hudson had 19 kills and Arilyn Lee threw down 12 for the Lady Trojans (24-3 overall). Emoree Rogers dished out 16 assists to go with six kills and six aces. Sam Cramer had 15 assists and six kills, while Alex Finch had a team-high nine aces on the night.
Individual statistics for Ringgold (9-9) included eight kills, 10 digs and one ace from Cady Helton, five kills and three aces from Allison Wolfe-Driver, seven aces, three blocks, two kills and a dig from Destiny Cavin, 13 digs from Meredith Fowler, six kills, three assists, three digs and two aces from Brooke Baldwin and 21 assists, 15 digs, three kills and an ace from Alayna Custer.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Erin Harvey (four digs, one ace), Halia Dean (four digs), Genna Pease (three kills, one dig), and Tiffany Cavin (one kill, one block, one dig).
Gordon Lee will travel to Chattooga for a 6 p.m. match tonight, while Ringgold will host LFO. That match will also begin at 6, preceded by the JV match at 5.