The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved to 3-0 on the season after sweeping a pair of matches at LFO High School on Thursday.
The Navy-and-White blew past Southeast Whitfield, 25-9 and 25-5, before taking care of the host Lady Warriors, 25-14 and 25-10.
Emoree Rogers had 21 assists and five kills on the night. Brooklyn Hudson finished with 13 kills. Sam Cramer added seven kills and M.K. Roberts ended the evening with 13 assists, 11 digs and six kills.
The score of LFO's match with Southeast and individual statistics for the Lady Warriors had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee (3-0) will travel to Floyd County on Saturday to compete in the Coosa Invitational.