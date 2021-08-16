The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans officially began the 2021 volleyball season on Monday with a tough tri-match in Chattanooga against two perennially strong squads in Grace Baptist and host East Hamilton.
The Navy-and-White scored a hard-fought three-set win over the Class A Golden Eagles, 25-19, 15-25, 25-23, but dropped a close one to the Class AAAA Lady Canes, 25-21, 25-22.
Arilyn Lee finished the night with 13 kills, four digs and three blocks. Brooklyn Hudson had 14 kills to go with eight digs, five aces and five blocks. Emoree Rogers served up 20 assists and added five kills and four blocks, while M.K. Roberts recorded 14 digs.
Gordon Lee (1-1) will head to Sonoraville on Thursday to take on two more solid opponents in Northwest Whitfield and the Lady Phoenix.