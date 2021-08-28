For the second straight year, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans headed west to Alabama to compete in the Tournament of Champions and they returned to Chickamauga late Saturday with a three wins and a loss as they finished in the top eight of the gold bracket.
Facing much larger Alabama schools in pool play, Gordon Lee swept Class 6A Spanish Fort (25-23, 25-23), Class 6A Springville (25-20, 25-12) and Class 7A Albertville (25-14, 25-20).
They would draw Class 6A Mountain Brook in the first round of bracket play, but suffered a three-set defeat. They dropped the first set, 25-14, rallied for a 25-21 win in the second, but lost 15-12 in the tiebreaking third to end their day.
Brooklyn Hudson had 25 kills, 19 digs and nine blocks. M.K. Roberts recorded 24 digs and Emoree Rogers added 23 kills, 35 assists and nine blocks. Sam Cramer picked up 19 kills, 39 assists and seven blocks, while Arilyn Lee hammered home 23 kills.
Gordon Lee (10-2) will host Gordon Central and Ringgold on Tuesday before joining Bremen for a tri-match at LaFayette on Thursday.