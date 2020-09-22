The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up an Area 7-AA/A home victory over Chattooga on Tuesday, 25-10 and 25-11, and later completed the sweep of the tri-match with a 25-5, 25-13 victory over LFO.
Brooklyn Hudson had 12 kills and eight digs for Gordon Lee on the night. Arilyn Lee had 12 kills and six digs. M.K. Roberts finished with 16 assists and 10 digs and Sam Cramer also had 12 assists.
The night's other match saw the Lady Warriors hold off the Lady Indians, 25-22, 14-25, 15-8.
Madison Dorsey had five kills and 27 digs on the evening. Bailey Sullivan and Madison Stookey also had five kills each, while Stookey added a pair of blocks.
Sydney O'Neal had four kills and two blocks. June Lindroth finished with a dozen assists. Morgan Noblitt picked up seven assists and Xitlalli Gomez had 12 digs.
Gordon Lee (21-11, 3-0) will host Christian Heritage on Thursday before a tri-match on Friday that features Hixson and an area match against Fannin County. Meanwhile, LFO (12-16) will not take the court again until Monday when they host Coosa and Rome in a tri-match.