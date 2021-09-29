The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans spiked two more opponents on Tuesday night, beating Dade County, 25-12, 25-12, in a region contest before a 25-17, 25-11 victory over Sonoraville. Gordon Lee trailed the Lady Phoenix, 13-12, in the opening set, but put it away with an 11-1 run.
Emoree Rogers had 17 assists, 10 kills and three blocks on the night. Sam Cramer had 16 assists, nine kills, seven digs and five blocks. Brooklyn Hudson picked up 10 kills and six digs. Arilyn Lee had a dozen kills and M.K. Roberts finished with 10 digs.
Gordon Lee (31-4) completed a 5-0 regular season mark in Region 7-AA/A. They will travel to Dalton High School on Thursday for a tri-match against Southeast Whitfield and the host Lady Catamounts.