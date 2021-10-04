The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans ended the regular season with a 34-4 record after sweeping a pair of matches at Rome High School on Monday.
Gordon Lee rolled past the host Lady Wolves, 25-23, 25-11, before rolling past Rockmart, 25-7, 25-3.
Brooklyn Hudson spiked home 19 kills and added eight digs in the two matches. Emoree Rogers dished out 22 assists to go with six kills. Arilyn Lee added eight kills. Sam Cramer recorded 16 assists and 10 kills, and M.K. Roberts had 10 digs, six kills and four assists.
Gordon Lee will host the Region 7-AA/A tournament this Saturday. The top four finishers will advance to the state tournament.