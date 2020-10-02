The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored one of their biggest non-area victories of the season on Thursday night with a three-set home victory over Walker County rival LaFayette, one of the top ranked teams in all of Class AAA.
The Lady Ramblers took the opening set, 25-22. However, the Lady Trojans came back for a 25-18 victory in the second set and then claim the tiebreaker, 15-12, in the third.
Both teams also routed Rockmart in earlier matches on Thursday. Gordon Lee beat the Lady Jackets, 25-10, 25-8, while LaFayette took care of business, 25-9, 25-9.
Brooklyn Hudson had 22 kills and eight digs for Gordon Lee in the sweep. Gracie Thomas finished with seven kills. Ashlyn Boyd had 16 digs, while M.K. Roberts and Sam Cramer each dished out 18 assists.
Colby Charland had 29 assists for LaFayette to go with five kills, five blocks, four aces and three digs. Markella Johnson had 12 kills and four aces. Sarah Ray finished with eight kills, three aces and two blocks, while Imani Cook chipped in with six kills and three blocks.
Jaden Tucker had six kills. Alex Wysong finished the night with four kills, three aces and three digs, while Shelly Warren added one kill. Kloe Ludy had 13 digs and Daisy Felipe added 10 digs to go with a pair of aces.
Gordon Lee (29-11), will host the Area 7-AA/A Tournament on Saturday as they earned the area's No. 1 seed. The Lady Trojans' first match will begin at 9 a.m., while the championship match is slated for 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, LaFayette (33-5) will join Heritage for a big-time tri-match at Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday involving three highly-ranked state teams.